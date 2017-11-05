BRATISLAVA – Slovak Few knows the name of Miroslav Šatan, a native of Topolcany during his long career became a legend not only Slovak hockey. Today he celebrates the round jubilee for 40 years, and at that time he managed to mourn his head to one hockey enthusiast.

” alt = “Despite the suggestions made by the overseas teams for the change, Miroslav Šatan left the name of SATAN for his jersey, for as long as twenty years he was scaring his opponents and his teammates.” height = “86” /> Thirteen starts at the world championships medal, he finished the dream of every hockey player in 2009 and won the Stanley Cup along with the Pittsburgh Penguins team. In the NHL, he was drawn up in 1993 from 111th place. He was famous for the number 81 (NHL) or 18 (SVK), despite the suggestions of the overseas teams for the change he left the jersey for SATAN, for as long as twenty years he was hitting his opponents and teammates. He started at the four Winter Olympics, around the nomination and subsequent non-participation in the Sochi tournament, a huge debate has begun. Trainer Vladimir Vujtek did not take him to Russia for a dispute with Zden Chárom from the KHL match in autumn 2012.Spor and two legends settled down this flight before the matches in honor of Paľa Demitra. Miroslav Šatan wanted his whole career to say goodbye to his own fans. That’s what he did. He entered the last season, which he cut short, in December 2013 and played in Slovan Bratislava in KHL. He then announced that he would finish the season after the season, but hoped to break into the world championships. And that’s what he did. “Now I want to take care of the family, to relax from this 20-year professional career.I do not have any plans, I want to slow the rhythm a bit, especially when it comes to children, “he explained. After a career Sharky wanted to call his colleagues and the public familiarly, “I have two homes – in Slovakia and overseas,” said that Slovakia is not planning to return.But Športiek’s information is in Bratislava, a few weeks ago KHL appeared in Slovan’s cabin – in civil. Šatanov goal in January 2014 to the Dinama Moscow network stayed in the minds of fans long and on the League web site was second most watched throughout the season. “Before going out of the hockey, Slovak hockey legend has shown how the experience and skill to turn into a masterpiece,” commented on a goal in Moscow. In the summer, a film legend was released, for the RTVS public service he played in two projects – the Superheroes and the SNP memo, completely free of charge, before his new wife Ingrid suggested that Miro would return to hockey.They also hoped in Slovan. “As if what I said at the end of my career, no one believed,” said with anger. “I do not exclude that I would act as a general manager of the show, but certainly not immediately, perhaps a few years,” was delighted by fans Miro Šatan.