ZILINA – The Žilinčani started to taste the Slovak “twenty”. In the third minute the home team Varga threatened the Sabola goalkeeper for the first time. The guests did not take advantage of numerous prizes when they knocked Ustrčil, Černák did not settle twice before Lacom. Then came the moment of the Zilina.

In 12 min Ninok – Cavrk finished Lipovsky and opened the score score. Two-minute victory surpassed goalkeepers of the newly-wooed captain of Drevenák in Žilina – 2: 0. At the end of the first third, the Žilinians had more than one and a half minutes to win the top five against the three – in – the – face face in Tomas’ s Zilina jersey to 3: 0.