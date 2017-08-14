SUMMARY The attacker Ondřej Palát won the NHL Tuesday’s winning goal, thanks to which Tampa Bay hockey players defeated Ottawa 2-1 in the lead. After five defeats in a row, Florida woke up, firing 7: 2 Toronto. Jaromir Jagr has scored pointless.

Tampa scored the score in the last minute of the set time. The palace has escaped two to one with the defender Victor Hedman and at the right time between the legs of returning Deric Brassard sent a reel in front of the open goal, which Swedish bek infallible hit.

“It was just enough to have a hockey stick Right on the ice I knew he would win or shoot me.It was an amazing pass and probably the easiest goal I gave this year, “said Hedman, who scored the fourteenth season.

The palace scored in the fourth consecutive game and Tampa prolonged the winning series for the same number of matches, with Lightning on the East Conference table six weeks ago last for a point in front of Toronto and dividing the final place to Play off with New York Islanders who have won a 3-2 win over Carolina ice.

“What really fascinates me is how the players managed to get in touch.The cabin is now dominated by the atmosphere that we never give up, “said Jon Cooper, Coach of Blends.” Everyone contributes to his success, whether it’s winning a throw-in, blocking a shot or giving an important goal. Older players play the role of leaders and the younger ones do not allow them to slacken. “Florida is losing six points.” Florida, after only the second win in the last ten matches, lags behind Tampa and Islanders by six points. Toronto was largely due to Jonathan Marchessault, who scored two goals and four assists Thomas Vanek, whose Panthers had won before the end of the Detroit transfer period. “From the beginning, what came to us is a great boost. And today he showed just how good he is.He played incredibly, “said Vaneka Marchessault.

The goal and assistance was scored by Aleksander Barkov, who after 18 seconds took the fastest score of the team in the season, Jussi Jokinen, who in the last minute of the second period increased 6: 2, and Keith Yandle, the author of the seventh goal, which is the shooting maximum of Florida in the season. The last time Panthers hit seven times on February 11th in the Nashville network.

Edmotnon made a lot of fun in Los Angeles

The seven goals were also rewarded by fans in Edmonton, where Oilers smashed Dallas 7: 1 and interrupted a series of three defeats.The most productive player in the league, Connor McDavid, played one goal in the lead, but Patrick Kane, who contributed a goal and two assists to win Chicago’s 4-2 victory in Montreal, was already leading him in the lead.

One point in the fight Playoffs have been won by the Los Angeles hockey players who succumbed to Arizona 2: 3 after the hits. The Kings managed to score a win in the 59th minute in a 2-1 lead lead in Tyler Toffoli’s lead in the lead. However, the guests immediately compensated when Radim Vrbata won the puck in the offensive zone and shot Shane Doan in Max Domi. Coyotes’ turnover then finished at 11.Anthony DeAngelo Penalty Shootout.

Washington – Minnesota 4: 2 (1: 0, 1: 2)

Goal: 20. Schmidt, 35. Ovechkin, 38. Kuznetsov, 55. Beagle – 41. Dumba, 45. Staal. Goal Shots: 40:32. Viewers: 18.506. Match Stars 1. Bäckström, 2. Ovechkin, 3. Holtby (all Washington).

Carolina – NY Islanders 2: 3 v prodl. (1: 0, 1: 2, 0: 0 – 0: 1)

Goal: 13. Nordström, 21. Lindholm – 39. Ho-Sang, Chimera, 61. Tavares. Goal Shots: 32:34. Viewers: 8707. Star Wars: 1. Tavares, 2. Chimera (both Islanders), 3. Lindholm (Carolina) Montreal – Chicago 2: 4 (0: 1, 0: 1, 2: 2)

Goal: 53. Byron, 57. Weber – Oduya, 41. Panarin, 59.Toews. Shots on goal: 42:24. Viewers: 21,288.

San Jose – Buffalo 4: 1 (0: 1) , 2: 0, 2: 0)

Branches: 32. and 46. Pavelski, 40. Haley, 55. Couture – 2. Eichel. Goal Shots: 41:23. Viewers: 17,386.

Florida – Toronto 7: 2 (3: 1, 3: 1, 1: 0)

Branches: 15 and 25. Marchessault, 1. Barkov, 11. Sceviour, 37. Smith, 40. Jokinen, 43. Yandle – 14. Komarov, 39. Sošnikov. Shots on goal: 32:30. Viewers: 17.552.

Edmonton – Dallas 7: 1 (2: 0, 3: 1) Star wars: 1 Vanek, 2. Reimer, 3 Marchessault , 2: 0)

Goalies: 13. Pouliot, 19. Klefbom, 23. Nurse, 30.Desharnais, 32. Maroon, 53. Nugent-Hopkins, 55. McDavid – 26. Ritchie. Goal Shots: 29:23. Viewers: 18.347. Star Wars: 1. Lucic, 2. Draisaitl, 3. Maroon (all Edmonton).

Ottawa – Tampa Bay 1: (0: 1, 1: 0, 0: 0 – 0: 1)

Goals: 23. Wingels – 4. Point, 65. Hedman ). Shots on goal: 32:37. Viewers: 16,894.

Los Angeles – Arizona 2: 3 after Sam 1. Condon (Ottawa) 2. Hedman (Tampa) 3. Wingels (Ottawa) .

Goals: 26th and 59th Toffoli – 46th and 60th Domi (<0: 0, strong> to the second Vrbata ), rozh. Raid DeAngelo. Shots on goal: 46:32. Viewers: 18.230. Match Stars: 1. Toffoli (Los Angeles), 2. Domi, 3. DeAngelo (both Arizona).