Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Björgen won a free 30th World Championship in classical skiing, and in Lahti she won the fourth gold in her 18th career.



The Norwegians were in the first four places. Kateřina Beroušková won the best of the Czech competitors in 27th place.

Björgenová decided to win her triumph over the country and record the eighteenth gold of the World Championship at the stadium. In less than two seconds, Heidi Weng came down, bronze won by Astrid Jacobsen and fourth finished by Ragnhild Haga.

The Norwegians in Lahti won all six cross-country races, which proved to be the first nation in a World Cup.At the championships in 2011, 2013 and 2015, they won five golds, but this time it was expected to dominate even more.

Berousk finished the race with almost a four-minute loss to the winner and finished 27th as in skiatlon. Anna Sixt, in her MS World Premiere, picked up for more than thirteen minutes and took 45th place. Petra Nováková did not get to the finish.

Björgen had taken care of the pace from the beginning and gradually from 51 starters there was a group of nine runners who joined the last five-kilometer round.Shortly before, Björgen lost her staff but quickly got a substitute.

Norkam seemed to be able to compete with Charlotte Kalla, but Sweden broke the stick 1.8 km ahead of the goal and lost contact with them.

Björgen, thirty-eight, stepped up the pace and at the end she was only the Weng World Cup leader. “I have broken the stick for the first time in my career and I am very happy to have done it well.” I tried to decide two kilometers But I knew that I had faster skis, “said the mother of the year-old Marius.

Women – 30 km free:

Björgen 1: 08: 36,8, 2. Weng, 3.Jacobsen both -1.9, 4. Haga (all Nor.) -7.4, 5. Diggins (USA) -10.4, 6. Pärmäkoski (Fin.) -11.3, 7. Kalla (SWE) -13,9, 8. Stadlober (Austria) -15,5, 9. Hague (Swe.) -20,3, 10. Čekalevová (Rus.) -1: 20,9,… 27.