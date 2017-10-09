Pilsnerian coach Roman Pivarnik perceives the rival of the European League AS Roma as a very strong team, but does not solve the stellar individualities of his opponent Francesco Totti, Edina Džek or Radu Nainggolan. The 43-year-old coach believes that the Czech champion will be able to play his own game against the big favorite on Thursday at the home.

“I never used it as a player, when my teammates agreed to change their jerseys Other than the match, so I was very hungry in Austria too. I am not interested in the players of the opponent to get to grips with the fact that there is Totti or someone else.Respect yes, but I’m interested in the match, our team and AS Roma as a team, not as individuals, “said Pivarnik at today’s press conference.

He did not even solve the Bosnian striker Džek, who gave Plzni a goal in Jersey Tepcl and in both Champions League matches as a Manchester City player in 2013. “I did not try to mention it because they know this guy and I do not like to point out before I fight for such things. Then it is the law of consensus that the player will again give you a goal, “said Pivarník.

” Every closest match is the hardest. We are definitely going against the best and most attractive opponent in the fall. It’s a different football because the teams in each country play differently. Italian teams are very advanced in tactical readiness, they can slow down and accelerate.We have to be consistent again, but I hope we will be successful after the match, “added Pilsen coach.

Roman is considered to be very unreadable mainly because of a wide range of players. We did Razgrad because the team played steadily without rotation and knew we were going to be in the strongest team. Rome has, of course, a high-quality cadre, has different types of players, and Perotti, Džeko and Totti are quite a lot different, but we were also preparing for it, “said Pivarník.

They try to play, combine from behind at any price. They have a quick counterattack, passes behind the defenses, and a deep block that is often played in Italy. Players can fill in spaces.They have a good standard situation, but they have weaknesses in defensive standards, “he added.

It is a pity that Pilsen will have a closed part of the auditorium for the fans’ rage and racism in the previous home match. Razgrad. “Fans will still cheer, but our stadium is not big and it’s a shame that we have to leave the 900 seats at the capacity we fill. We have to respect it, and I hope we can encourage it so we will not have to solve these problems in other games, “said Pivarník.