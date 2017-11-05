Stümpel was under the Tatra Mountains, Trenčín beat the leader

POPRAD – Hockey players Nitra won 4: 3 in an important Friday match of the 19th round of Tipsport extraliga 2014/2015 on ice HK Poprad 4: 3 and in the table the other “chamois” came close to five points.After the opening game, they led the Podtatranci, but the team behind Zobora in the second part turned to 3: 2.





47thmin veteran Stümpel, who completed the hetrik with the winning goal.

Poprad: Kostur – Kurali, R. Suchy, Gaborcik, Fabian, Dinda, Kasik, Pitka, Makovsky – T. Sikora, Boltun,

Nitra: Lakosil – Nádasd, Meza, Jeremenko, Milo, Jass, Michal Novak, Ordzovsky, E. Bednár – Lukáš Novák, Stümpel, Tománek – H. Ručkay, Lelkeš, Marek Slovák – Pupák, J. Štefanka, J. Ručkay – R. Mráz, Bajtek, D.König

The meeting started with more active domestic players, who were already in the 17th second they threatened Hylaka – Melichárek, however, finally only shot the body of the goalkeeper. Filo threatened for two minutes, this time the puck pucker. On the other hand, Konrád’s attention was drawn from Bartánus, but he did not score the goal. In the middle of the third quarter, Mikul, who left the puck on the back of Petrovicki, fought a huge chase, his man flew past the construction of the goal.In the second part, the host defense started to pay more attention and did not let the home team get enough chances. Still, he managed to beat Dudas in advance, but the puck ended only on the goalie’s chest. In the 27th minute Košičania occupied the zone before Konrádom, Chovan tried to overtake the goalkeeper with a shot along the jar, lacking a bit of luck. In the middle of the game came the first elimination, the Koscians of the home shuffled, checked Conrad’s concrete, but managed to lose the puck and thus allowed Melicharik himself to run off to Hylaka.However, his goal missed the goal. The “steelmakers” pushed even with an even number of players on the ice, first tried by a shot from the blue Cebák, then on the left side of the Suja circle. And Jenčík added a dangerous shot, but the home goalkeeper was a hundred percent. Trenčania was able to play the game as well, and they were able to take advantage of it – 34 minutes after firing from the blue Dudas and putting everything in his way. However, it took only 61 seconds for the opponent to make it through Chovan. The Koscians left nothing to chance, and for a further 70 seconds led 2: 1, when Lapansky was successful and the Conrad crossed the concrete.

Just at the beginning of the last third he threatened the shot along the Melichárek stall, but Hylák did not let himself be deceived.Subsequently, he sent the puck from behind the right circle of the Kominek, which once was the goalkeeper’s goalie. The Koscians played a very cautious game, avoiding unnecessary mistakes and betting on counterattacks. In 48 minutes, however, Kozák missed the bomb in the top right corner of the goal. The next goal was not to see the spectators in the regular game time, so their space was extended. He did not even decide on it, so the winners decided to separate raids when the decisive player turned bluff into a bekend by Ondrej Mikul.

The last Skalica made perfect entrance to the meeting when Stloukal escaped immediately after the escape, and in the twelfth second he opened the score meeting. For his home he tried to control Šimko, who he ideally found behind the Jabrock gate, but he did not get out on the Romancik.The young royal keeper kept his net in the next game as well, when he eliminated the dangerous shooting attempts of Drevenek and Jabrock. In the 12th minute the home team got the ball, Bajaníkov attempted Romančík only to go in front of him and Rusnák knocked the puck into the open gate. At the end of the third one could hit the guests in a number of two against one, Bezúch won Štfotf, but the first shot.

From the second act, the home team got in with Igor Cibul, who replaced the injured Krizan. The course influenced the power games in which three goals fell. Already 111 seconds, Zilina got into the lead when Šimko penetrated the left mantinel, pushed himself in front of the gate and pushed the puck behind the Romancik. Skaličani vyrovnali at 28.minute after the end of the Dirt, which had blown everything from the blue to the road. After another four minutes, the guests won the second time in the game, when Jurík had no problem with the Horváth crossing right into the open gate.

In the third part, all the forces were attacked by the attackers and created tremendous pressure. The Romancik had to be constantly in permanence, but with the attempts of Christ and Milan Procházka he advised. On the opposite side he could get Skalica into Bezúch’s two-poled lead, which got into a separate leak, but his bluff ended close to his left. 51 minutes into the game, Bezúch defeated the home side and pushed the puck behind Cibuľov’s back. Žilina’s fourth goal broke, very difficult to advance.Twenty-one seconds before the end, he managed to cut Drábek’s stick, but he did not have time to settle. On the other hand, he had a second in front of the siren in the empty gate at the final 5: 3.

Peter Mikula, coach of Zilina: “I can not explain the way of doing some things, we made fatal mistakes. to say something more It’s a thing that can not happen to the player We may have failed in concentration Maybe lack of humility With all due respect to the opponent I thought we would win We may miss the winning types of players They can not cope with things, “

Stephan Mega, trainer Skalica: ” We are obligated to come to the game with honestly defending.We had a great introduction to the first third, we got into the lead. We were surprised by the home team, it took them longer to get to the match. I have to compliment all the players who have fought very well. These points were extremely important for us. I believe we will repeat the performance and finally win at home. “

At 19.(1: 1, 2: 0, 2: 1). In the winning team the wing Jaroslav Markovič scored two goals and assists. Martin’s hockey players, thanks to the fifth three-point record of the season, reached the 8th place in the Žilina table. Piešťanci have a point more than double Martin – Zilina.

Jaroslav Török, coach Martin: “We laid the foundation of success in the second third, where we retired from Piešťany two goals I am very happy and proud of our team in this game Each player went to the maximum and played the heart If we played every single duel, our rivals would not get points so easily.I regret that after Galambos, who has a double fracture of the jaw, today injuring the other two players Spruce a Zucker. “

Jozef Crusaders assistant coach Piestany < b> “We knew we were facing a difficult match because the two teams had a negative series. The first third we managed, only a pity that the home equals to 1: 1. In the second third, we made two unnecessary fouls that punished the opponent and got to the horse. Then we did not get back into the match. He misses Pasek, which is the early rozkorčuľovaní restored back injury. “