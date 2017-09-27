Russia in the semifinals with Spain, USA against Argentina
LONDON – In a men’s basketball tournament on XXX Games. Olympics will play for medals Russia, Spain, Argentina and USA. The tournament from the Basketball Arena in the Olympic Park has already moved to much larger North Greenwich Areas. In the semifinals, Russia will play against Spain and Argentina with the USA.
Russian basketball players became the first semi-finalists to win over Lithuania 83:74. For the first time in the last 24 years, they will fight for the Olympic medal. They last got it in golden shine on the 1988 OH in Seoul. Andrew Kirilenko from the NBA Minnesota Timberwolves team, with 19 points. In the jersey of the three bronze Olympic medalists, he scored the same number of points Rimantas Kaukenas.Under the leadership of Israeli-American coach David Blatt, the Kirilenka team maintained a slight lead from the start, which lasted until the end.
Spanish basketball players overcame the French 66:59 and moved to the semi-finals to meet the Russians. Sergio Scariola, Spanish coach of Italian coach, decided to do their best in the final quarter of a 15-6 winning duel.In the meantime, she was headed by Vincent Chollett. The Spaniels fought for the final four years ago in Beijing, where they defeated the defending Americans 107: 118 without a defeat.
“We tried the victory throughout the match, we did not give up “ said Spaniard Pau Gasol.
Argentina took part in the semifinals with a 82:77 win in the South American derby with Brazil. The winners from Athens, however, managed to advance. The Brazilians confirmed very good performances from London and just two more minutes before the end, they played only three points.However, Argentina managed to finish and won the penalty throw. Captain Luis Scola contributed 17 points to the prize, only a point less than Manu Ginobili and Carlos Delfino. On the Brazilian side, 22 points were scored by Marcelin Huertas and Leandro Barbosa.
In the last match of the day, the spectators saw Kobe Bryant, who played 20 points for the US win over Australia 119: 86. > “Kobe has been our best player today, with NBA playing at every meeting, but at this Olympic tournament we have a strong team and we can break down our forces well”, said an American basketball player Chris Paul.
The Triple Double reached 11 points in the LeBron James meeting, jumped 14 feet and scored 12 assists.Up to six Americans reached a two-digit point count.
Russia – Lithuania 83:74 (17:10, 15:17, 22:23, 29:24)
Most Points: Kirilenko 19, Mozgov 17, Chrjapa 12 – Kaukenas 19, Songaila 15, Kalnietis 14
France – Spain 59:66 (22:17, 15:17, 16:17, 6:15)
Most points: T. Parker and Diaw after 15, F. Piétrus 10 – M. Gasol 14, Navarro 12, P. Gasol 10
Brazil – Argentina 77:82 (26:23, 14 : 23, 14:18, 23:18) Most Points: Huertas (3 Troyes) and Barbosa (4 Trojans) 22, Alex Garcia 10 – Scola 17, Delfino 16, Nocioni 12
USA – Australia 119: 86 (28:21, 28:21, 28:28, D. Williams 18, Anthony 17 – Mills 26, Ingles 19, Andersen 11
Semi-finals – Friday 10.August:
Spain – Russia (18.00), USA – Argentina (22.00)