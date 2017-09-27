LONDON – In a men’s basketball tournament on XXX Games. Olympics will play for medals Russia, Spain, Argentina and USA. The tournament from the Basketball Arena in the Olympic Park has already moved to much larger North Greenwich Areas. In the semifinals, Russia will play against Spain and Argentina with the USA.

Russian basketball players became the first semi-finalists to win over Lithuania 83:74. For the first time in the last 24 years, they will fight for the Olympic medal. They last got it in golden shine on the 1988 OH in Seoul. Andrew Kirilenko from the NBA Minnesota Timberwolves team, with 19 points. In the jersey of the three bronze Olympic medalists, he scored the same number of points Rimantas Kaukenas.Under the leadership of Israeli-American coach David Blatt, the Kirilenka team maintained a slight lead from the start, which lasted until the end.