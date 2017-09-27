LONDON – Slovak athletes with results on XXX Games. the Olympics in London did not set off on the Beijing successes. They won four medals in the British metropolis.

At the best eight, Athletes Lucia Klocová finished in 800 meters and Matej Tóth in a 50 km walk, a male two-legged and four-speed canoeists on a kilometer track, canoeist Ľubomír Hagar on 200 meters water slalom Jana Dukátová.

p> Expectations before the Games were higher. “We have not celebrated a total, not a big glory, but we certainly did not disappoint.The performance of Slovak athletes reflects the conditions our company creates for them over the last twenty-three years. If it does not improve, it’s hard to expect better performance. “

We are not going to take the material base, the methodology, we can not keep up with the world,” was greeted by the Slovaks at the end of their performance, the leader of the Slovak expedition, Ľubor Haland. must be helped by experienced implementation teams. Without their support, the sport is very successful in today’s sport.

“We have to secure the sportsmen with the highest quality cadets, for example, at 1500 m from Lucie Klocová.If there was not a skilled trainer, Bezdycek, who quickly responded and filed a protest, he might not even be in the final. We must not neglect the leadership of top athletes, “ said Ľubor Halanda, who praised the performance of the Slovaks in the Olympic Village and beyond.

In his opinion, all athletes tried to maximize their performance.

” Slovaks by Ľubor Haland:

ATLETICS

“Athletics had two primates – the most pleasant surprise and the biggest disappointment.Klocová and Tóth were pleasantly surprised, among the good performances we also advise Kucmina, who improved his personal record. Good performance was also given by Dana Vel’dakova, who has reached the finals of the triple jump, which is definitely a success. The disappointment was the failure of Martina Hrašnová to join the twelfth finals. And she was unhappy with her performance. “

SPORTING STAGE

” Shooting together with water sports is our sport flagship. The medals have been won by Bartekova and Štefečeková, I have to pick up their psychic, mental strength. The precious metal reached a break in break times, in which most Slovaks are failing.”

WATER SLALOM

” Hochschornerovci paid for the unfortunate the knock that prepared them for success. Michal Martican himself wanted a better placement, but we certainly can not judge his performance as a failure. After the gold medals of Elena Kaliska, we were waiting for better placement from Jana Dukátová in the kayak, but the competitions at the Olympic Games are exceptional and the athlete has to get used to this environment. Dukátová was the first time in the Olympics, the sixth place is good. “

QUADRANT CANOISTICS ” Milo surprised the speed canoeist Hagar, his sixth place no one He expected.Worse it is with the results of two-legged and four-legged, where we had higher ambitions. Even the athletes themselves were not happy with their own performance and placement, on the other hand we have to admit that the competition is constantly growing and the peak is in balance. Still, they are spotted, even if they are not dazzling. But we can not blame them. “

BEDMINTON

” Monika Fašungová had a hard time, the procedure from the group in her case would be practically at the border of a miracle .We could not expect more of it. “

LOVING

” All swimmers have progressed with B-limits, they did not have much time and great expectations we could not have done that. “

TENNIS

” We expected more from the tennis players, even though Daniel Hantuch evaluated the tennis officials very high.”

TRIATLON

” Richard Varga was pleasantly surprised to have given world-class performance. “ b>

CYCLING

“The position of Petr Sagan did not please us, but he showed good performance in strong competition. The Olympic race has somewhat underestimated its implementation team. It was a great experience for Sagan and the people around him.”

HORSCH CYKLISTICS

” Janku Števkov for the second time has been modernized at the Olympics after their inception. She gave good performance. “

JUDO

” Milan Randl was out in the first round with a strong opponent. He was fighting but lost to points. “

SPORTS GYMNASTICS ” Piaseck just did not hit the finals on the bar. He gave very good performance, much of the referee’s rating was played. If he were from another country, he could get to the final. Homolova was doing well, even if she did not get her. “