For November 2014 Ranieri does not think. Maybe he had already pushed him out of his head, just like the whole unhealthy Greek engagement. The leadership of the federation called him off after only four matches: except for the Faroe Islands, his team fell with Northern Ireland and Romania, pointing only to a draw with Finns.

“Destructive result. I take full responsibility for the coach’s most unfortunate choices. As a result, we have a terrible image in the eyes of the fans, “he did not shake Ranieri’s boss Giorgos Sarris at that time. And so it is not surprising that Gary Lineker, a former great shooter of Leicester and the English representation, in the summer after Ranieri’s appointment, he wrote a slightly horrified question on Twitter: “Claudio Ranieri?Really? “He even later bet that if an underestimated coach pulls an underestimated team to the title, he will still keep up with Match of the Day in his slips.

Now he can start choosing the right color – Ranieri made it impossible.

But how did he almost get paid off in Leicester last summer when he seemed to be a coach? He was just enjoying his vacation at home in Italy when his phone rang and he saw the name of his agent Steve Kutner on the display. A second later, he heard: “Would you like to train again in England? Leicester? “

Before that, Kutner had to make a lot of effort to persuade the club management that Ranieri was the right one. In Leicester, about all of this – perhaps even because of the messy engagement in Greece – they were far from all convictions.They knew he had been training major clubs: Juventus, Inter Milan, AS Rome, Chelsea, Valencia, Atlético Madrid…But he also complained that he had never won a championship title at such addresses.

After long negotiations, leading the Italian friend to arrive at least for an informative interview. And there was something big going on during it. Ranieri, with his typical passion, gesticulated, explained and persuaded his vision, which impressed the club’s chiefs. Eventually they decided: he is the right one!

Ranieri needed to get more players. And that was not easy – the cab excels with former coach Nigel Pearson.

He often burst, shouting, cursing, but he always stood behind his team.In addition, he had the plus points for the fans, since he had reached for a rescue that looked like a science fiction in the past year.

Forty-eighty-year-old mazook knew what to do. He started by hitting rock band Kasabian rock band players in Leicester. Before Sunderland’s match with Sunderland, the pitch of the well-known song “Fire” ran through the stadium – and after that, he managed 3-0 in 25 minutes.

“The band is fantastic. When players run to the pitch and hear Fire, they realize that fans want them to become warriors, “he said after a match with a fox smile.Even with Leicester against Crystal Palace for the first time in the season, he took the player to a pizzeria, where they tried to produce traditional Italian delicacies.

And Ranieri’s culinary practice was just as good as football: “You need to put a pinch of salt in the dough, just as you need luck in the match. And without tomatoes, you do not make good pizza, just as football on this level can not play without fans. “

Although they were not close to the players, they tune in to the same wave. He could sense when to stiffen when to relieve the atmosphere or to allow it completely. In February he promised that if the team wins three heavy games in a row, it will get a week off.He won only twice, but he said, “It’s free, I’ll see you next Monday.” It seemed almost as if the fight for the Premier League title took away as a secondary thing – the main thing is to enjoy life. That is why on the day of Tottenham and Chelsea, which he could play – and eventually won – Leicester’s masterful joy, he traveled to Renata’s mother in Italy to have lunch and celebrate her sixtieth birthday. “But it is not true, that I did not look. I was seven at the back and at eight I was sitting at the TV, “he smiled the next day. “And now I am very proud. The players, the people from the realization team, the leadership, the fans.A great feeling!

When all the fun fragments were put together and combined with the tactics of the lightning counterattacks that Ranieri’s team made to fit, they created English-style soccer excellence. Leicester won the league unexpectedly, sensationally, but deservedly.

And Ranieri, who has finally finished his first career career, has a huge credit.