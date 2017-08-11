Hockey players Chomutov declassified the decisive fifth match of play play off the extra league Chomutov 6: 1 and advanced to the quarterfinals in which they match with Třinec. The pirates finished their turn in a series of 0: 2 to 3: 2 before their own fans. Ostravani against Pilsen, on the other hand, need to prolong the success of domestic units so far.

Severočesy, who took the seventh place in the basement, directed two goals in the first third Ivan Huml. Just four times home play in the power games, the most productive player of the match was eventually Vladimír Růžička younger, who scored four points for goal and three assists. Chomutov is the first team to have a similar turn in the front.Serious play for three winning matches turned from 0: 2 to 3: 2 in the playoff history of the separate Czech extralig only Olomouc in the semifinals in 1994 against Kladno.

Home: 01 : 31. Huml, 08:45. Huml, 23:49. Flemming, 27:24. V. Růžička, 32:01. Kämpf, 36:07.