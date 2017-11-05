The match of the two strongest clubs that hate each other.

A match that has been impatiently waiting since the winter break when Sparta had a three-point manko. Now it’s almost three times. Sparta must necessarily win to still confuse the fight for the first place because it loses eight points, with only five matches remaining.

“I do not want to go into the discussion about the title. I want to show great performance before sold out Letna. We have to mobilize the forces and manage the game as we have managed to make the difficult games, “said Spartan coach Zdeněk Ščasný.

It is hardly surprising that the title did not deliberately comment on the title. Sparta has a heavy loss and her first-place attack reminds more of Mission Impossible at this stage of the season.It’s more like that the team is tired of a busy spring and decimated by illnesses and injuries.

But be careful, football occasionally brings unexpected tortures. It might be said that Barcelona, ​​which has missed a nine-point lead over the Spanish league last month. Even Sparta itself experienced a small miracle when she turned the match on Wednesday in which she lost in the 88th minute.

Just the match at Dukla was still racing. Petr Paukner, the owner of the defeated team, told CTK yesterday that he is thinking of leaving Dukla because of the scandal: “It slames in me. These games and this style (driving) in me increasingly raise the question of whether it is worth the financial commitment. “

Sparta won with a penalty kick in the 96th minute.If this did not happen and the result was 1: 1, Pilsen could already have a title in Letná. “It would be our nightmare if she celebrated on Letna. It’s good that we have been blamed, “said defender Jakub Brabec.

But behind the scenes, it is very hot. New Referee Chief Miroslav Tulinger said that Judge Kocourek had a rough game on Wednesday’s played match in favor of Sparta. Sparta was equally stubborn and indirectly accused Tulinger of protecting Pilsen, whose controversy was discussed less aggressively in the past by football authorities.

Then Tulinger called for him not to press the referee at the end of the league.

“There is a turbulent atmosphere, a sold out stadium. I’ll appeal to the boys to quell emotions.He decides the discipline, “says Karel Krejčí, a Pilsen coach.

It is obvious from all points of view that he is going to be tough. On Sunday, he does not decide to finish the game anyway, but he can wait for a big football thriller.

What do numbers suggest?

They will meet the best cannons of the league, although Pilsen (Ďuriš) apparently will not get injured.Sparta home has not even lost a point.

Pilsen won four times in a row and the fifteenth bead can match the historical record that Sparta has kept since 2000.

There are plenty of reasons to end the weekend by turning on the O2 sports channel, “It’s a very important match, but I think the rest of the season will be even more important for us,” said Pilsen defender Roman Hubnik, who, like Limberský, Kolář, Kozáčik, Hejda, Holenda or Petrzela has a Spartan past.

When we are in the speculation, we do not even know how the basic sets will look like. Both teams handle a number of outages.