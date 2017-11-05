“We are talking about an extreme environment where pollution is so severe that it is exposed to humans – and the risk of infection is very likely,” said Kristina Mena, a waterwave expert.

Riu is the biggest problem?

According to estimates, most of the city waste goes to the water in the Brazilian metropolis directly into the water, from where it then flows to the places where the Olympic competitions are to be held in rowing, long-distance swimming or yachting. > And there is a risk that the races will take place between dirt, garbage and sewage.

The first independent water test in Rio, conducted by the AP in July, has come up with shocking findings.The amount of hazardous viruses that come from waste should at its conclusion be 1.7 million times the value that would be considered highly alarming in Europe or the United States.

According to experts, racing in such an environment would almost certainly “

” If we had such a number of viruses on the beaches in the United States, it would almost certainly be the responsibility of the people to shut them down, “Mena said.

The Olympic Games Committee responded by saying , in which he promised that “the health and safety of athletes is the top priority”.According to him, “there is no doubt that the water in the sports facilities will meet the appropriate standards.” According to the current AP survey, however, the quality of the water has not only improved since last testing, but it has been found even more contaminated than originally suspected. The number of viruses found more than a kilometer from the shore in Guanabara Bay, where sailors will be hosted, is the same as offshore.

When drinking only three teaspoons, such water would have a 99 percent risk of infection. However, a number of athletes were also sick in the August test of the Olympic venues in Rio.

However, the impressions were contradictory: some sailors or rowers did not notice bigger problems.Some also praised. “In San Diego there are lashes in the water, grass in Rhode Island, in Australia you are afraid of honey…This place is excellent for yachting, extremely scenic,” said Jay Glaser, American trainer.

Olympics, also on the basis of a document in which he promised to improve the sewer system and clear the water in the city. Now the officials admit that it did not succeed.

They have nine months left to avoid shame.