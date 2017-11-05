“We did not play a bad game, but my ranks got three goals and that’s a terrible amount of goals for one game. This must not happen. It is not a complete patch or any satisfaction, “said a forwar for 23 years for journalists.

The Finns may have put on a stronger team compared to Thursday’s duel, but on ice, according to the Chipper, they did not know too much. “In my opinion it was a bit slower, at least I think so. Maybe I was better off with a time shift, so it was easier for me than in the first match…I was a lot lost on the ice and I was looking for that big field.It was better today, “compares Arizona striker. However, he admitted that he had unfortunately got a bigger part in one of the goals he was getting when he tried to block the shot but completely changed his direction. “I reached for the puck. I have to block this straight, “said Sekač selflessly to the third collector’s coffin from Topi Jaakola.

The opponent did not create much more goals than he did in Oulu on Thursday. But it was effective. “They almost all drank at the gate, and then they reflected it. They had chances. It’s just the hockey that’s playing today.You have to shoot a lot, we did not shoot so much, “admitted the Sekač.

Today’s game also seemed a bit sharper. “The fiens are always unpleasant, this one does not like when you play against such a biting team. But we do not just let ourselves down. We tried to play the same style, “said Sekač.

Whether he has a good feeling of at least one win from the last two matches, he could not say so clearly. “We have to look at it globally, not just to look at these two separate games.There were a lot of good things in our game, but also bad ones that we have to work on and move on, “Chakapan realizes.

For curiosity at this level, but very unpleasant, he considered the fact that the game played without running timekeepers. “I did not understand much. That should not happen on the international stage. Everything should be as it should be. It’s unpleasant. One wishes to know where he is in the match. Time is one of the most important things in hockey, “said Chuck.