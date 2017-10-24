The series continues on the same stadiums on Monday. Liberec may become the first semifinalist.

The Spartans started slowly, they did not convince themselves in home matches, so coach Josef Jandač brought Zlín into a changed set. Jan Buchteleh’s injuries have shaken the attacks and put on the healed defender Michal Barink, Tomáš Pöpperle’s trust. All the changes eventually benefited the Prague people.

The sold-out Zlín stadium was not bored by the staff at the criminal bench. And most of the important moments took place during the exclusion. The first shot was transformed by home defender Jiří Marušák with a shot from the blue line.

Sparta soon equalized in numerical advantage. Daniel Přibyl was tantalizing in the morning.At the end of the first third, three spartiens met, but the guests had a long weakness in three.

At the beginning of the second third, after three punches in six seconds, Zlín played four to three in which he sent the home again to the lead of the driver Petr Holík.

In a moment, he could have been worse for the favored Sparta…Roman Vlach performed a great individual action, bypassed his defender, placed a goalman in a beautiful bluff, but ended with a shot in the bar.

The Spartians then turned the score.Formerly, Forman’s approval of the video-judging has been approved, although he does not have to call him when he’s standing in the goalpost. (read more HERE)

At 35:16 everything was fine , Captain Hlinka, with a beautiful frog, called for the score. He did not refuse and became a man of the match, even though he was missing a usual partner Buchtele.

In the third period Zlín did not resist, sending only two shots on the goal.

Sets: Zlín: Kašík – Marušák, Kotvan, Matějíček, Žižka, O. Horák, Řezníček – Bukarts, F. Čech – Ondráček, Fořt, Maruna. Coaches: Rostislav Vlach, Jurík and Hrazdira.

Sparta: Pöpperle – Eminger, Polášek, Čajkovský, Barinka, Piskáček, J.Mikuš, Hrbas – Pribyl, J. Hlinka, Dragoun – Netík, Hamilton, Sabolič – Forman, Pech, Kumstát – A. Kudrna, Černoch, Hlaváč. Coaches: Jandač and Moták.

Once again, the match was balanced, the Pirates worked again, and they settled against the overcrowded opponent, but the coach of Vladimír Růžička was on the verge of being eliminated. In the third duel, they quickly led and held the lead for a long time.

Vladimir Ruzicka, the coach’s coach, opened a score when the shot from the blue line bounced back to the open goal. Růžička pulled the blade and then – as if to thank for unexpected happiness – jumped joyfully to the jump.

Since the beginning, emotions and exclusion have had a lot to do with other events. In the middle of the match, Chomutovsky Sergey Peretiagin attacked Jaroslav Vlach hard and got punished in the game.Then Ruzicka fouled (but Vampola added much) and Liberec turned five to three. Defender Tomas Moses fired at the election and Kristan moved the puck between the concrete.

The visitors were more active, home away from counterattacks and chances were held by Kristan, but 47 minutes after the shot, Michal Repík missed the shot. Liberecký striker got a decisive third for a busy shooting job, fired a total of eight times in the match.

The White Tigers were able to secure the victory at the end, but Michal Bulíř did not turn the penalty shot. Chomutov did not reach the final pressure even with the goalless goalkeeper. The final result was five seconds before the end of Petr Vampola.