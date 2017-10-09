Milan Brozella, a midfielder, admitted that at the age of 33 he did not expect to see the Czech representation anymore. Thanks to the form in Pilsen, however, after an annual pause he returned to the national team and with the team he started preparing for the World Cup matches in Germany and with Azerbaijan.

“Maybe I did, but I did not think about That I could be in the representation, I had my age in the head, so I thought the coach would take some young boys, and to tell the truth, I did not expect it anymore, “he told journalists

“I am glad to have been here for a long time.Of course, it’s nice if you get into a representation in so many years, “added Pilsen’s right-wing midfielder.

Victoria’s awakening of his nominations made a great deal of appreciation. ” Something went wrong. Something in the sense that the old guys meet old guard, that I’m going to do my dad here. The boys do not forgive to do something like that, it belongs to it and it is also pleasant. We were talking about it from the left to the right, the boys wanted it, “he said.

With the new coach, Karel Jarolim, he is well known, and he started playing under the league in Uherské Hradiště in 2003. > “He pulled me to the league. He took me from Drnovice to Hradiště and odds bonus norge for two years I played under him. We sat and we had a good relationship together. I like how he works.He wants players to play, “Petrzela said.

” The coach called me before the nomination and said if nothing serious happens, I should go to the meeting. He asked me how I see if an invitation came. I said it was an honor. He was so glad that I was so positive that I did not answer, did not do it, “Petrzela added.

Jarolím at the start of Petržel’s smile remembers. ” I know there Then the guy came and I said if they did not send someone else. He had such a vest and was as a pupil. “ He laughed at Jarolim. ” But he soon brought us out and proved his quality, “added a coach.

She was explaining the current form By having calmed his father. “My daughter was born, my year and three months.I have to say that somehow calmed me. I’m thinking about things a bit differently than I did before, betting sider på nett “said Petrzel.

He believes that if he shows up in good light, he can stay in the show for other meetings.

On Saturday, a team with a world gold medalist in Germany is waiting for a Hamburg qualification team on Saturday. , That the players will show more courageous performance than three years ago Pilsen, who lost to the Champions League on Bayern Munich 0: 5. “Going with the defeating mood would be the biggest mistake.That was when we got the game early and it was hard to halt it. The nervousness had fallen from them, and they were worse. I believe there is not such a huge difference between us as to make us play a bit awful.



Nowhere is it written that we could not make a sensation, “he added.

norske bettingsider