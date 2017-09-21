Half of the season is gone and Banik has a four-point spot check. While the school would be able to do it with the ears, the Ostrava footballers will miss the league. The rescue is missing 11 points. The fall of Baník after 49 years between the elite is hard to avert.

“Four points are scarce. It would probably have been a miracle to save Banik, “said Tomas Marek, a Jihlava captain and former Baník’s midfielder. It seems more likely that Ostrava would like to avert blame of the highest degree. Dukla Praha lost the betting offer 10 points in the 1993/94 season, which is the historical minimum.Baník is in the middle of the season on four.

What’s going to happen in the club now? “I do not know what the solution will be, but of course we will say how and with whom we will continue what will be the strategy for spring,” Baník coach Radomír Korytář said. “This is going to be a problem, as club owner Petr Šafarčík admitted that his possibilities for further economic support of Baník are on the imaginary edge. He looks for partners to replace the loss of thirty-forty million crowns.

The saffron is facing a major budget outage. The city received subsidies of twenty million crowns less than in the past. Some sponsors have trouble.And because of the disputes with the former players and other clubs, he had to put in the bailiffs’ bailiffs about eight million crowns.

Thanks to Baník, the businessman Václav Brabec could help with the entrance to the club, even Brabec MF DNES queries did not respond. “There will be football betting offers big changes in the cadre and maybe even in the implementation team,” said Petr Šafarčík.

About the future, Baník’s bosses with Coach Coach will act this week. The coach admits that salvation with the current cadre may not be.And how does he see his destiny? “I’m responsible for everything, I’m not saying that,” the Korytar recognized.

Still wanting to continue but he does not lose. “I have already written to my wife that we will go to the beer, I will have three four, I will sleep and get new energy,” he said.



