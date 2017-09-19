Abraham knocked Bouadla and defended the title of champion

NORIMBERG – German boxer Arthur Abraham technical to. about.Frenchman Mehdi Bouadl defeated and defended the title of WBO superstore weight category champion.

A native of Armenian Yerevan in the duel dominated and American referee Mark Nelson fought the race prematurely at 2:11 min. the eighth round when he had a Vulnerability Trail with vision problems.

“I started boxing here.There is no better feeling than 10,000 viewers in the world champion position, “quotes AP Abraham, who won the title in August in Berlin when he beat Robert Stieglitz. I’m just about winning. The opponent did not give up and fought until the end. The year 2012 was fantastic. “