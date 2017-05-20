Basketball players of Nymburk lost to the Champions League at the Salonica 79:83 and apparently lost their chances for the first or second place in the group. They kept at least a better balance with Solomon, who lost eight points in Nymburk. The reason for losing after five wins could have been a very complicated trip due to climate conditions in Greece.

The Czech masters traveled to Thessaloniki on Tuesday afternoon, but due to the snow calamity in Greece, they arrived less than two hours before the match, The beginning was still shifted. After a 500-kilometer-long journey by bus from Athens, they were straight on the deck, but the tiredness of the difficult journey was not known at the beginning.

In particular, Vojtech Hruban entered the match in style and during the initial 14 minutes gave 13 of his 20 points.Nymburk led up to 16 minutes when Thessaloniki scored the turn and quickly created an eight-point lead. But then guests with a 9: 0 line turned away a home blockbuster and since then played a very balanced match. Nymburk, on which the fatigue began to show, failed to stop the key Americans home-owned by Will Cumming and Michael Jenkins Who dragged Aris for victory. Especially thanks to them, Thessaloniki went into a better position and took advantage of it. Nymburk had a chance to send the match at least for an extension, but Allen did not turn the necessary three seconds before the end.

Aris Soluň – Nymburk 83:79 (19:22, 45:44, 62:63)

Most points: Jenkins 21, Cummings 17, Zaras and Dragičevich after 10 – Hruban 20, Allen 13, Lawrence and Meier after 10th Fouls: 19:27.Crime: 25/17 – 13/8. Trojky: 10: 9.

Monaco – Banvit 65:63,

Frankfurt – Aarhus 102: 68.