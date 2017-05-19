For the fifth time in a career, tennis player Karolína Plíšková will be playing on clay clay in Paris. Although Roland Garros does not belong to her favorite big four tournaments, she hopes to improve her grandslam maximum here by participating in the third round.

“The desire to grab it on grandslam is still. Has not yet succeeded, so of course I want, “Plíšková told reporters before traveling to France. “I was really good at the last few training sessions, so I feel pretty good about it. When I go through the first two rounds, it’s kind of a bit of a break, so I can play good tennis,” she believes.

Although Plíšková, 24, Won four tournaments on the WTA circuit and was twelve times in the final, grandslames still not doing so.Only three times out of fifteen participated in the 3rd round, in Paris the second one.

“Every grandslam is nice, so far I have not succeeded in it even last year in Paris, but it is good that there I do not have a chance to play this tournament this year, “said Loun. “I finally did some clay training, I’ve been training for her for about a week now, so I think I’m ready and we’ll see,” said former world sevens.

On slow clay, its stunning tennis is not as effective. That’s why Roland Garros does not belong to her favorite grandslam. “It’s the last one,” said last year’s queen es. “The coach is heavy for me. The balls do not fly and I can not help you much.It’s going to be one match, but win four games in a row, shoot them, it’s hard. “

Plíšková has been trained

Plíšková played a semifinals this year in Prague, Madrid in the 2nd round and Rome in the first. “I was not fully trained, so it will show up somewhere. I had two opponents, who do not fit completely on the clay, the topspins and that’s a little harder for me. “The start of the clay season was frantic, I ran straight out of the Fed Cup on the clay.” “It was a bit of a bet on the concrete,” she said, “the advantage of early decommissioning in Italy was a possibility of a training block. Even in Prague it was such without training.Matches are the most important, but some drilling is also needed on clay, so it could help me, “she hopes.

Roland Garros has already played in the court of Suzanne Lenglen, but on Philippe Chatrier’s Main Court This is one of the goals this year. “When I get there, it means I have to get to the third, fourth round and play against a better player. The goal is, but the main ones are a bit different. I have to handle it on every court. The goal is mainly to win, then the courts, “smiled Plíšková, who will enter the competition against the 108th player of the world of American Shelby Rogers.

They try not to bind and not to say that the tournament must have a concrete result “I do not want to put pressure on myself because I do not have to.I do not count on anything and I do not advocate anything, so I have no pressure that something falls to me. I can only give it up, “she said.