Marquinhos needs no opening, despite his junior. In 2012, 18-year-old middle pushed via Corinthians for you to Roma inside exact same time of year grew to be the key champion with the Romans. Adult enjoy youngsters turn into a splash throughout The european union also allowed the “bolts” good to cash in on his resale. Marquinhos finished with Paris for that finally year, constantly involved in the country wide team as well as worked division inside Copa The us. The category of the book a single of the strongest hits in the earth forgivable meant for a 21-year-old boy – notwithstanding which, the Brazilian remains one of the most talented opponents inside world.

Marlon

Position: Central defender

Age group: 20

Club: Fluminense

The chance involving call-up: common

Last year the freshes defender acquire a spot from the time frame associated with Fluminense then happened to the most effective protectors connected with Brasileirao. This year Marlon became after all confirmed from the “tricolor” when Kennedy turned out to be the leading exchange tools in the guild. Importance on the opponent demonstrate “Barcelona”, “Juventus”, “Milan”, “Fiorentina” and other Eu unions.

Within Brazil with Italy Marlon call up the brand new Thiago Silva. Fresh centre plastic, passionate also lovely in the proper position. Marlon is not very persuasive with aerial duels, but remains central from the proposal involving raids inside the opening level (he / she advises Bonucci). The accuracy in the items he or she throw over 88%: cool Marlon grasps the domain with deftly commences assaulting motion.

Fabinho

Position: proper defender

Age group: 22

Club Monaco

The chance involving call-up: higher

Right to the Monaco from the summertime ended up being on the list of main resolutions in the transfer of the variety of massive bang. Tall, overwhelming as well as instant lateral reminiscent involving Maicon dressed in their top calendar year – like grain, and also design of perform. Right now Fabinho is probably the most promising right-backs from the globe, a coveted shift target regarding a number of American clubs. It really is entirely legitimate to help damage, at the moment status among the finest wingers of consultants in connection to assault. Despite his / her children time also horrible rivalry for the spot, Fabinho presented his / her debut inside the “pentakampeonov”.