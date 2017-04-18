NEW YORK. Slovak hockey goalie Jaroslav Halák starred in overseas NHL match between the Washington and Chicago.

goalman year-old vychytal victory Capitals 4: 0 after stopping 34 shots opponent. He scored the only fifth shutout of the season and 30th career. Hoss also caught four missiles

Most important guests were unable to overcome even countrymen Marián Hossa and Michal Handzuš. Hossa for less than 21 minutes Halák sent to the four time, Handzuš played 16 minutes with the balance of the shot, and one single lower case.

The second defeat in a row scored Detroit who on Saturday night was not enough for Carolina (1: 2). “We are not satisfied.We wanted to win and try to shift the table before the start of the playoffs, “said defenseman home team Niklas Kronwall.

In a single you could see that the Red Wings assisted Slovak strikers Tomas Tatar Tomáš Jurčo. Carolina is again enjoying victory after three previous overheating.

the goalie Cam Ward contributed to the triumph of excellent performance and 28 saves, though for my back released a single shot. “it gives us a great victory. Although we were not able to advance to the playoffs, it would be very bad if we released end of the season.Thus we will go on a little vacation laughed at, “said Ward.

Snack assist of the season Richard Pánik scored in the victory over Tampa Bay Columbus 3: 2nd Slovak striker in 39 minutes you could see that participated in winning the game . the ice has spent more than 14 minutes, had three shot attempts and served by the six penalty minutes.

Hokejisti Dallas triumphed on home ice over St. Louis smoothly 3: 0 and secured a seat in a playoff for the first time since 2008. Stars are completed our list of participants in the knockout section.

“together fun group. Our team is made up of older and younger players, perfectly complement each other.Over the playoffs, our mission does not stop there, we want to extend the season as long as possible, “said Dallas defenseman Trevor Daley.

Jaroslav Halák (Washington) 60:00 0/34 100

goal 3. Ovečkin (Carlson, Nicklas Backström), 10 Beagle (Orlova, Kuznetsov), 22 Nicklas Backström (Ovechkin, Alzner), 37 Beagle (Chimera J. Ward)

Jaroslav Halák (Washington) defused all 30 shots the opponent, Michal graduated Handzuš 17:13 min if one minuska added one shot, Marián Hossa (both Chicago) played 20:57 minutes and sent Halak 4 missiles

Goals: 44 . Sheahan (JURČO Tatar) – 9 Lindholm (Loktionov, Harrison), 19thThick (Eric Staal, Faulk)

Thomas graduated Jurčo 12:18 minutes and in addition assists scored two shots, Tomáš Tatar (both Detroit) played 16:23 minutes and to assist joined by one shot

Goals 24. Palais (Callahan, Killorn), 35. Brewer (Paquette), 39. Brewer (cube, panic) – 34 Jenner (Johnson, Johansen), 57. Savard (Jenner, Comeau)

Richard Pánik (Tampa Bay) played 14:05 minutes and to assist one joined one Pluskal, six penalty minutes and three time

Goals 12. R. Carter (Bernier, Gionta), 20th Elijah (Zajac, Jagr) – Lee 11 (Nielsen), 41 trees (Nielsen, Lee), a decisive alone. Bailey ramp

Goals 26. Dale (Jamie Benn), 32 Seguin (Jamie Benn, below), 45thGarbutt (Goligoski, Fiddler) Calgary – Winnipeg 3: 5 (0: 2, 3: 1, 0: 2)

Goals 22. Hudler (Stajan, Brodie), 32. Monahan (Hudler, Glencross ), 33. Russell (P. Byron, Giordano) – 8 Frolík (oven, Stuart), 17 E. Kane (Little, Pardy), 29 Klingberg (Cornier, Redmond), 50. Postma (Cornier, Peluso) , 60 Wheeler (O. Jokinen) San Jose – Colorado 5: 1 (2: 0, 1: 0, 3: 0)

Goals 4. Boyle (Thornton, Burns), 11 Thornton (Havel, Couture), 46 Havlát (Couture, Thornton), 54 Havlát (Kearns, A. Desjardins), 56 Havlát (Couture) – 36 Bordeleau (Talbot, J. O’Reilly)