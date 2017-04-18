BRATISLAVA. After Saturday’s matches NHL hockey is already known composition of six of the eight pairs of the first round of the playoffs.

In the Eastern Conference is already transmits completed the whole spider in his opening round at each encounter Presidents’ Trophy winner with Boston captain Zdeno Chara and other Slovak defenseman Andrej Meszaros to Detroit with Tomas Tatar and Tomáš Jurčo.Panik against Budaj

Two Slovaks will meet and fight in Montreal (Peter Budaj) with Tampa Bay (Richard Pánik).

In this pair is not yet definitive, who begins a series on home ice, the teams can still reverse the order if the Lightning players in the final matches of wins over Washington.

Another pair in the East constitute Pittsburgh – Columbus and New York Rangers – Philadelphia. On match may be changes

In the Western Conference are still the same two pair.Best team in the conference Anaheim encounters with Dallas, who snatched the last free card.

The second team Pacific Division San Jose hit the third Los Angeles with Marian Gaborik.

Defending Stanley Cup with Chicago Michal Handzus and Marian Hossa will start 1st round opponent on the ice and meet one of the duo St. Louis, Colorado.

DEFINITELY be the final meeting to base parts that are played at night on Monday. The name of the opponent is waiting and Minnesota. System with wildcards

Attaching to the NHL playoffs for the first time determined by the new system.It is still true that in each conference advance to the knockout part of the eight teams.

Participation in the playoff However, after a new secure the best three teams in each division after a season of eight complements two other teams in the conference with the most points they receive so. wild card.

The first two rounds of the playoff will be played within the divisions. In the opening round, the best club stand against weaker conference of teams that progressed thanks to a wild card. The second wild card holder then hit the winner remaining divisions.

The other teams in Divisions will meet with third. Winning streak firstRound meet each other in the divisional final, after which it will no longer traditional way fight for the title in the conferences. The best teams will fight conferences followed in the final play off the revered Stanley Cup.

Boston (Chara, Meszaros) – Detroit (Tatar, Jurčo)

Montreal (Budaj) – Tampa Bay * (Panik)

Pittsburgh – Columbus

NY Rangers – Philadelphia round Western Conference

Anaheim – Dallas

San Jose – Los Angeles (Gaborik)

Colorado / St. Louis – Minnesota

St.Louis / Colorado – Chicago (Hossa, Handzuš)

* – teams you can still reverse the order if Tampa Bay in the final matches of triumph over Washington