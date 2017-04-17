DETROIT. Slovak hockey player Tomas Tatar contributed a goal to Detroit’s victory in the NHL match against Los Angeles.

Tatar scored in the game when he used a great pass from Justin Abdelkader. He scuffed the defending players and the goalie of the hosts and pushed the puck to the Slovak striker, even though he stood behind him. Tatar was no longer in trouble to hit the open goal. The Slovak striker scored his sixth goal in the season.Tatars goal.

Detroit won 3: 2 thanks to the Czech goalie Petr Mrazek, who had 34 successful interventions.

The winning goal scored Detroit’s 19-year-old rookie Dylan Larkin when he got into the goal punched the puck after a shot Abdelkader. “We need to have goals when the puck is just and should be taken out of ice and score. So far we did not have them, therefore we are pleased to now have come. We needed them to gain two points,” said Tatar for nhl.com.

the most dominating Los Angeles had Marián Gáborík only two shots and six penalty minutes in illicit game high sticking. Halak after third turns

Marián Hossa and Chicago lost on the ice Calgary 1: 2 after extra time.Marko Daňo in the lineup of guests for the disease was absent. In the first attack alongside Hossa and Jonathana Toewsa to replace Andrew Shaw. “If you will feel better in Vancouver enters,” he said to address Daňa Chicago coach Joel Quenneville.

The meeting decided prime deke 62 min Johnny Gaudreau. He could see that at a single Chicago’s Patrick Kane assisted by team extended its series with at least one point has 15 duels.

With 31 points the leader in productivity NHL is now just three games from the settlement of historic highs in scoring longest series of players born in the United States. While holders of record as Eddie Olczyk and Phil Kessel.NY Islanders – Montreal.

Slovak goalkeeper Jaroslav Halák only captured the first third of his New York Islanders against Montreal. He scored three goals in the eleven shots and Thomas Greiss was replaced by another third. The Icelanders finally lost 3: 5. Marincz is still without a point

The fifth Slovak player, who introduced himself during the Friday night in the NHL, was Martin Marinčin. Toronto defender spent less than ten minutes on ice and blocked one shot.Košičan this season in 12 meetings still not score, but was at the victory of his team on the ice Carolina 2: 1 after the shootout.

In line up in triumph Edmonton 5: 1 over the New Jersey missed Influenza Slovak defenseman Andrej Sekera. The clear victory pets are taken care of mainly players the first attack Taylor Hall and Leon Draisaitl who attributed on a goal and two assists. Haircut match Edmonton – New Jersey.

The third man last year’s draft Draisaitl has famously form. After coming out of AHL October 29 he gathered in 10 matches 7 goals and 10 assists.

“I work in the best league of the world with the best hockey players and it helps me a lot.Ice enjoy it, “said 20-year-old German. It also benefits from a long-term injury absence stellar youngster Connor McDavid. Detroit – Los Angeles 3: 2 (1: 1, 2: 1, 0: 0)