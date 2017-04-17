BRATISLAVA. In early July he won his seventh Wimbledon Grand Slam title, returned to the post world leader in the next week was married – he took Yelena Rističová.Novak Djokovic survived extremely busy two months, and as expected, that after returning to the courts not in the best shape.

The tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati won only one match and dropped. Start to US Open but Djokovic went smoothly, Argentine, Diego Schwartzman allowed to get only seven games.

“Again, I’m fine, I’m full of energy and my performances have improved from match to match,” said Serbian tennis player. Heavy starting

Djokovic after a long summer break was starting in Toronto led by Slovak coach Mariána Vajdu, now it is already in charge of second coach Boris Becker.

At the head of the rankings ATP have developed over dvojtisícový ahead of Rafael Nadal and Spanish as the defending champion New York wrist injury absence, a native of Belgrade has assured that the unit remains even after the US Open.

After winning the Schwartzman (79thin ATP) consoled Argentine tennis player on the court as an older brother, and the accredited journalists he relaxed.

“Diego is a talented tennis player, great moves, but should work harder on their service,” said the press conference after their first mutual combat. “Did me under pressure. Not too high, so bringing it more difficult for him. It seemed to me that is a little nervous the first time he played in such a big stadium. I’m satisfied with my performance. “In October, the father

Djokovic had a wedding on July 10 on the island of Sveti Stefan in Montenegro, with Jelena Rističová have known even from high school and are together since 2006.In October, they expect the first increase in the family.

“My life and priorities have changed,” says 27-year-old Djokovic. “The most important now is my family, my wife and our future child. Tennis is no longer number one. “

Despite playing in his tenth participation in the area of ​​Flushing Meadows with the highest goals.

Five times that advanced to the finals in his best 2011 tournament won.Last year was not enough for Nadal. Awaiting him Mathieu

The young man Schwartzman in the first round Djokovic failed to heavier rivals he still lie ahead.

In another fight off against experienced Frenchman Paul-Henri Mathieu (81), with which the balance Match 5: 1.

As the favorite again under pressure.

“It is not nothing new to me,” said the top seeded player of the tournament. “Pressure is part of the sport, now I’m used to it. Too it inadmissible.I feel on top of their forces and this period of my career I want to use – to win as many matches as you possible. “

Djokovic is in the upper half of a spider Briton Andy Murray, with whom could meet in the quarterfinals. in the semifinals would be contemplated Swiss Stan Wawrinka and Kanaďan Milos Raonic.