WASHINGTON, April 14 (AP) – Power Allen Iverson with 33 points, 7 rebounds and the same number of assists was on Sunday decisive victory at Denver before their audience over Houston in the ratio of 111: 94th Colorado doing so before their final performance against Memphis holds the handle of rolling doors firmly in the hands of a čierny Peter in the West probably will remain in the hands of the Golden State. Not just Iverson after the game praised JR Smith, who scored “from the bench” for nearly 25 minutes 23 points. “When it comes to court, it will bring with it a huge amount of energy. Looking at the game were all on the field brings us up to speed.When you watch the way of shooting, dribbling and jumping, you can see that this is a player with a complete game equipment. There is nothing on the field failed, “talking about the game 22-year-old Iverson rozohrávač. Smith is a traditional carrier fresh forces duel against the Rockets was already the thirteenth when he could after coming off the bench to score more than 20 points. Commends the address Smith also expressed Carmelo Anthony, who this time scored only 11 points at 21 per cent success rate.Vah victory Denver diminish by the fact that the Rockets missed the basket own defensive specialist Shane Battier, who missed the injured left foot second game in a row after having played 221 without interrupting the meeting to his team.

In the West, among the rolling walls also played the leading positions when the LA Lakers at the Staples Center hosted the defending champion from San Antonio. After a balanced first half of the duel took over players from the city of angels reins into their own hands and win over Spurs 106: 85, their top scorer with 20 points was traditionally Kobe Bryant.The Lakers took the first place in the West Conference from New Orleans for a difference in the match. The seasonal balance of two NBA finals is after the victory of the California team with two victories on each side. “Another great game on our side, another important step in the right direction.” Play off is a momentary form, perhaps it will last until the start of the relegation phase, “he commented on the team’s margo in other Bryant duels when the Lakers of the last eight duels Won seven.The insurance leadership in the western half of the starting field competition they have to do to win on Tuesday in front of their audience in California derby with Sacramento.

In a much less balanced the Eastern Conference attracts besides rolling combat Atlanta with Indiana attention perhaps only competition for the sixth rung two teams in the Atlantic Division, where Toronto and Philadelphia are identical balance of 40-40. Raptors on Sunday did not use the chance to break away from your opponent, when they lost on the field Pistons 84:91.STŘELECKÝ leader of the second best team of the conference was again a rookie Rodney Stuckey with 18 points account, by car from the city could rely on the performance of other players off the bench – to Stuckeymu was added particularly Jason Maxiell with 14 points. “Our substitute players were again excellent. Not only in the attack, the state of our game have delivered well in defense,” he praised the players from the bench coach Flip Saunders. As usual, the game of his younger teammates praised and Chauncey Billups: “Definitely will be play off our great asset .In the last two duels beat the teams that will play in the play off with players known for its rough play. “Billups had in mind in addition to the match with the Raptors winning a meeting with Washington.

Results – Sunday:

Detroit – Toronto 91:84

Most Points: Stuckey 18, Billups a Maxiell of 14 – 30 Bosh (10 rebounds). Nesterovic 18 Ford 10 quarters: 26:21, 24:24, 15:18, 26:21, 22,076 spectators

Los Angeles Lakers – San Antonio 106: 85

Most points: 20 Bryant, Odom 17 (14 rebounds), Fisher, P. Gasol (11 rebounds) after 14 – A.20 Parker, Duncan 16 (12 rebounds), Uche 14, a quarter: 25:23, 28:30, 26:14, 27:18, 18,997 viewers

Cleveland – Miami 84:76

Most points: Delonte West 18, Ilgauskas 14 (14 rebounds), L. James 13 (11 rebounds) – 17 R. Davis, D. Cook a Barron of 13 quarters: 19:21, 21:17, 17:21, 27:17, 20,562 spectators

Chicago – Orlando 84: 104

Most points: Nocioni 22, Deng 19 and Noah Duhon after 10 – 24 Turkoglu, D . Howard 19, Lewis 18 quarters: 24:36, 24:17, 26:29, 10:22, 21,973 spectators

Denver – Houston 111: 94

Most points : Iverson 33, JRSmith 23, Kleiza 18 – Head 19, McGrady 16, Novak 15 quarters: 24:18, 37:26, 27:23, 23:27, 19,720 spectators

Seattle – Dallas 99:95

Most points: E. Watson 21 (10 assists), 19 Durant, Collison 18 (11 rebounds) – 32 Nowitzki, J. Terry 25, Josh Howard 16 quarters: 19:25, 31:26, 31:27, 18:17, 16,272 viewers