BRATISLAVA. Although Slovak tennis players this year after losing to Czech Republic 2: 3 and Serbia 2: 3 dropped out of the elite World Group Fed Cup in individual career reached all three toys top 100 – Dominika Cibulková, Daniela Hantuchová and Magdaléna Rybáriková – in the world rankings shift up.

Of the top ten of the rankings, according to Slovak most improved numbers eighteen Jana Čepelová, forwarded by nearly three hundred cities and already attacking another hundred WTA. Rybáriková wanted more

“Compared to last year, I forwarded about 32 seats, but the satisfaction I can not talk. I wanted to go higher, but hindered me injury, disease, “said Slovak Rybarikova three.Cibulkova traveled with a great end of the season and the title in Moscow on vacation, Hantuchova played in the tournament majsteriek.

Rybáriková in February won the WTA tournament in Memphis, in the finals of the May stotisícky ITF on clay in Prague even defeated the then world’s ten Petra Kvitova and in September she played in the final of WTA tournament in GUANGZOU.

“To my playing style best fits tennis on grass, the best performances I’ve modeled before Wimbledon tournament in Birmingham. I’m trying to play aggressive, more pushed to the court, “saying 23-year-old Rybáriková.

The third Grand Slam of the match after the first round with Azarenka of Belarus stretched ligaments in the knee and almost two months maródovala.Several times she was sick, now the season after taking drugs to enhance immunity.

“If I’m healthy, in 2012 dare you to move on the thirtieth place ranking,” he revealed plans Zverenkyňa coach Martina Hromca. If it’s been released in the first half of the season, the Olympic tournament in London in the singles lineup to three Slovak tennis player. WTA ranking will be crucial in early June after Roland Garros. Start Cibulková and Hantuchova is almost certain, the Olympic tournament gets about 70 player wore the rankings. Juniors among women

Košičanka Jana Čepelová is prepared in the National Tennis Center since 2009 under the leadership of Petra Hubera. This season began on the 508thplace, the Union has set a target at the end of 200th place. It has close to him and still have Slovak Open in Bratislava.

In 2011, already fully focused on tournaments for women. She won three events downgraded ITF Stuttgart, Kristinhamne in Prague. In Tashkent on her first WTA tournament outdraw of qualification for the main competition. The debut in the Fed Cup have attributed valuable win over Safarova, although already on the progress of the Czech team decided. “The difference between junior tennis and women is enormous. In the adult category is played faster, more aggressive, everything is serious, “compared Slovak jumper of the year. “The NTC have good conditions, I feel support Union.Next year I would have wanted to move closer to the top 100 WTA Slovaks in position 17. D. Cibulková 31 (+14) 23 30 D. Hantuchová (+7) 72. M. Rybáriková 104 (+32 ) 163 Z. Kučová 122 (-41) 192 234 K. Kučová (+ 42) 211 J. Čepelová 508 (+297) 224 L. Wienerová 276 (+52) 240 L. Juríková 210. (30) 294. Z. Luknárová 489 (+195) 355 M. Hončová 480 (+125) the first number represents the position of the players in the current WTA position, the other is located at the end of 2010 and in brackets move up, respectively. down.)