He did it! British cyclist Chris Froome second time in his career won the legendary Tour de France. In the final stage, already on a yellow jersey traditionally not attacked, so he brought in thirty Brit goals lead, which defended ever since the seventh stage. In the final sprint on the Paris Champs-Élysées was the fastest German André Greipel, who celebrated his fourth victory on the Tour this year.

The British Team Sky and dominated three of the last four years. Froom had won the year before, ahead of him in 2012 succeeded Bradley Wiggins, who was succeeded as the first Briton in history.Domination Islanders just last year when Froom due to falls and injuries did not finish, interrupted Italian Vincenzo Nibali, who this time finished fourth.

The Froom could celebrate now after Saturday’s final mountain stage, where, despite minor crisis to keep the yellow jersey before the young Colombian Nairo Quintana. He then got a white jersey for best young rider. In the last stage already raced Team Sky including the Czech rider Leopolda Königa so could afford driving to take photographs together.

Together commute even in the last lap on the Champs-Elysees and the fight for the prestigious triumph in the heart of the French capital let other stables.Spurtérskou form Greipel finally confirmed that even from the back proved in the final meters to overtake competitors and became the record holder this year.

The best of today Czechs finished eighteenth Jan Bárta. In the overall ranking was the highest Roman Kreuziger, who this year helped mainly leader of Saxo-Tinkoff stable Alberto Contador. He took seventeenth place, which is the second worst of his career.

The Froom also became the first cyclist since 1970, who won the Tour in a single year’s yellow jersey for the winner and polka dots jersey for the best climber. Before him, did it last legend Eddy Merckx.Green jersey points competition fell for the fourth time in his career Slovaks Peter Sagan, who did not win a single stage, but was second five times. Moviestar team won the competition and was voted the greatest fighter Romain Bardet.

cycling stage race Tour de France – the final 21st stage: Sevres – Paris (109.5 km):

1st Greipel (Ger. / Lotto) 2:49:41, second Coquard (Fr./Europcar) 3. Kristoff (Nor./Kaťuša) 4. Boasson Hagen (Nor./MTN-Qhubeka) 5. Demare ( Fr./FDJ) 6. Cavendish (Brit./Etixx-Quick-Step) 7. Sagan (SR / Tinkoff-Saxo) 8. Degenkolb (Ger. / Giant) 9. Matthews (Austr./Orica) 10. Navardauskas (Lit./Cannondale)… 18thBarta (Czech Republic / Bora Argon) 58. Stybar (Czech Republic / Etixx-Quick-Step) 60. Kreuziger (Czech Republic / Tinkoff-Saxo) 132. König (CR / Sky) all same time .

Final ranking:

first Froom (Brit./Sky) 84:46:14 2. Quintana (Kol./Movistar) -1 12 3. Valverde (sp. / Movistar) -5: 25, 4th Nibali (It./Astana) -8: 36, 5th Contador (Sp. / Tinkoff-Saxo) -9: 48 6. Gesink (Niz./LottoNL) -10: 47, the seventh Mollema (Niz./Trek) -15: 14, 8 . Frank (Switzerland. / IAM Cycling) -15: 39, 9th Bardet (Fr./AG2R) -16: 00, 10th Rolland (Fr./Europcar) -17: 30,… 17th Kreuziger -1: 02 51 25 -1 Barta: 26: 56 70 König -2: 53: 09, 103. Štybar -3: 30: 13 .

Points competition (green jersey):

first 432 Sagan, Greipel second 366, thirdDegenkolb 298… 16th Štybar 78, 33. Barta 47, 85. Kreuziger 17 .

king of the mountains (spotted jersey):

froom the first 119 2. Quintana 108, third Bardet 90… 25th Barta 20, 35. Kreuziger 12 .

Riders 25 years (white jersey): 1. Quintana 84:47:26 2. Bardet -14: 48 3. Barguil (Fr./Giant) -30: the 3rd

Teams 1. Movistar 255: 24: 24 -57 second Sky : 23 3. Tinkoff-Saxo -1: 00: 12…20th Bora Argon -6: 02: 56 21 Etixx-Quick-Step -7: 36: 20th