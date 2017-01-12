Already without their biggest stars, unique Zlatan Ibrahimovic should be running at the same time the qualification for the World Championships bypass footballers Sweden. His Anabasis in very strongly occupied by the groups and, except where the Nordic unit is also Euro silver France, or after a big tournament again, peering Netherlands, launched wards Janne Andersson’s home draw with just the Dutch, when a goal Marcus Berg from the first half of the second act responded Wesley Sneijder.

Far more interesting, however, offered the spectacle of the opening qualifying match today’s Swedish rival. Luxembourgers there way to Sofia, where they awaited domestic Bulgaria and cannons things. Spectators waited several wonderful turnovers, seven goals and finally, after an incredibly exciting set time and also close home team winning in the ratio 4: 3. Luxembourg disappointed that despite three wickets and scored a very good and combative performance at his first points ahead.

Against Sweden but it will take charges Luc Holtz Thursday evening certainly complicated – namely the Swedish national team player scored a significant weakening in the form of termination of representative career Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but greatly strengthened the coaching staff to the site. Andersson, the head coach is from this autumn on the bench as an advisor adds Lars Lägerback. Experienced coach so after the enormously successful career in the national team of Iceland, which culminated in a sensational surrender of England and participation among the eight best teams at the European Championship, returns as a member of the team to the team that myself in the past nine long years led.