Both Friday’s opponents are not exactly progressive ambition, but this year’s qualification for the World Championships in Russia in 2016 entered the administration legs. Now they will be considered slight favorites Latvians home, but against the Faroe Islands is a simple contest do not have to wait. Guests had to home qualification welcome this eight-finals of the European Championship participant from Hungary and through well organized defense with him, he totaled a goalless tie.

Latvia too mishandled qualification for EURO 2016 in France and in the group with the Czech Republic ranked last in sixth place with only five points, he finally succumbed at home Kazakhstan 0: 1st In ten engagements and fought just one win and that’s very little. This phase was brought to him, even though skinny win 1: 0 in the attic of a dwarf Andorra certainly does not make any great cause for jubilation.

Domestic unit experienced a total of hilarious preparation for the World Championships qualification, although in five games, won three times and tied twice, mainly due to a 1: 1 Slovakia worth mentioning. On the other hand, his selections like Luxembourg, Lithuania, Estonia and even Gibraltar does not significantly not checked. Faroe Islands began sticking corners in the last cycle, they twice defeated Greece and eventually occupied the fifth place with six points.

“The opponent in any case can not be underestimated, and I can not say that we should get a clear three points. The Faroe Islands have made in recent years, great progress can be tricked and its good performance builds on quality defensive. Their attacking game has a simple tactic, ie to transform fast counterattacks. If we think about the process, so we have to win, we expect a much tougher opponents, “said coach no excuses Latvia Marians Pahars.

The two teams together in the championship game for a long time and waiting neutkaly bilaterally premiere, expect a balanced course with a minimum goals. “We can not afford to blindly attack, we must be patient and wait for his chance. He would help us get an early goal, but we need to keep nerves until the end. If we play a hundred percent, so we can succeed,” he added with a slight optimism forty Pahars .