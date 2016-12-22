Extraligový return to the ice after the discontinue representative filmed in match leader Třince and the fifth “Spartan” better leader of the table. Třinečtí won Spartu 2:1, and the same the third mutual contest the latest season they upajali received the only goal.

Třinečtí drank from the other meeting times primary with themes claims Polanský, all objections versus Kýhosovi, what there was single of powerful Cossacks to conflict třineckou icon Jiri Polanským, but had. The club’s Board dispute urovnalo sending Polanského hosting the top time in druholigového Swiss Oltenu also in castle below could to concentrate only with hockey. And against Spartě with třineckým clean logic high left.

“Where understood that the shop that the previous of the week happened. Viewers remaining the us, but long here there was this content” liboval can třinecký goalie Simon Hrubec. “Match “the Competition “Duel “Tournament of Spartou holds too any time heavy load and badly I like against him pose. Balloon it for the third time in a time, however , again and were fibers concrete. We change, štěstíčka a little more,” smiling Hrubec.

Covered with the possibility had been flow Spartan. First any, to dawn of the third dvacetiminutovky for nerozhodného 1:1. Forman first hit connection in addition two later brejky used only cottage hákováním. After way – Is sudí ordered a criminal shooting, Archery, Ed will change. “I was expecting that grows to vyrážečku and strčím him the thermometer, – explained endings Ed. “Simon I present, only said that had missed and he dropped it, collect hand. I had to forget else but not to me,” repented Ed.

Via a second minutes to decline matter repeated. Procedure Marosze on Uhra but refused judges without the consequences time, with a counterattack scored the big goal Špirko.”We have to follow current and tomorrow’s for current know how a bit to say but I’m so not allowed. If therefore pískli, or nepískli, now one. We already new gate is not given, and consequently we’ve lost,” described Ed.