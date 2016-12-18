Everyone saw him the next 100,500 heads in the Champions League, and follow the dramatic victory in it. Everyone has seen the Euro – the same where the first man-gel pulled the team named after himself from the group and then created a goal + pass into the semi-finals, and then forced the partners to die in the finale – for himself injured. Everyone has seen it: the evil, tearing, dying in the gym every day and not ready to give up. And most importantly, we have seen – with two major trophies this year. One of these trophies was probably even a trophy of a lifetime.

Against the background of the “young, beautiful and rich” was not the best Leo Messi. With tears (not victorious and happiness) in the final of the Copa America, followed by hysteria in the form of “I’m tired, I’m leaving”, and something strange, but it is expected in the form of “I’m rested, I’m going back.”

Strain is not the story of the failed departure of Messi from the team. And not even his new tatuha and hair color. Prestressing infopovody who threw the two main contenders for the “Golden Ball” in recent years in the news.

First they threw victories, the second – with lesions, tantrums and the aforementioned image-rebranding appearance.

Everyone, in fact, about all that year, it became clear that very night.

Screaming from Lisbon delight, are stuck to the big screen. Lame, but happy Cristiano climbing stairs for the most Cup. After another three full months he fasted on his instagram that same cup, somewhere between the Bugatti brand new, advertising watches Tag Heuer, and the presentation of a new network of its own hotels. This Cup was part of his image. It saw the Portuguese happy. This is seen as a bit puzzled Europe.

School children, students, adults – they all understood. This – the fourth “Golden Ball”. It is 4: 5. This – a step away from the main comeback beginning of the 21st century. It is still three years Cristiano madman who dreams to snatch victory, and no less crazy Messi, who does not want to give this victory. The battle for the “Golden Ball” between the two characters – that’s the main derby that has kept millions of years as from 2008.

So, friends, I congratulate all of you. We have no more of this derby.

In mid-September it became known that in the vote on the “Golden Ball” will participate only by journalists – the rules by which France Football was once long ago handed over the main prize. And yes, the “Golden Ball” – it is now a prize of the magazine.

Recently, journalist Richard Conway BBC insider said on his twitter that FIFA is going to establish its own award “best in the world» – FIFA’s Best. And yes, FIFA is not related more to the “Golden ball”.

As you are such a competition? Right antimonopole damn, anyway.

The horror of it all – that it is likely – they will give awards to different people. It may, of course, and the same, but that is changing. Rules changed. Game over. The one, the old game.

Cristiano – Messi: the title of this derby was a battle for the title of best in the world. Now it will be a battle for the title of the best versions of … (you fill in publishing). Or maybe not a battle at all.

Three days ago, the British Daily Mail expressed reverence Portuguese. Maybe tomorrow will express “Sport-Express”. The day after tomorrow – our site. Worse still will not. The title of best devalued.